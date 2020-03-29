Checkout the DIFFERENT SHADES of Hina Khan!

MUMBAI: Actress Hina Khan is a star and words are not enough to prove her mettle.

She rose to fame by portraying the lead role of Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also aced her negative role of Komolika in Star Plus’ daily, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She has been showered with much appreciation for her positive and negative roles in the respective shows. Apart from that, her transformation from her on-screen persona of a doting bahu to a sexy diva is much appreciated.

Hina gives her fans major fashion and fitness goals. The actress has worked really hard on her body to get those curves, and her confidence to carry off almost anything with so much grace also appeals to her

audience. Now the one thing exceptional about the actress is that Hina has tried to fit into different kind of shades in the characters she has projected so far.

Let us introduce you to the different shades of Hina Khan...

