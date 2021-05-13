Checkout the HIDDEN TALENT of ‘THIS’ Yeh Hai Chahatein actress

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most loved shows on television today.

Starring Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra, the show is high on drama. The entire cast of the show share a fabulous bond and they are seen having fun on the sets while on a break from their scenes. They are an absolute visual delight to watch. Actress Mallika Nayak is also a part of the show and she plays the mother of Abrar. The fans cannot have enough of the chemistry with Sargun and keep sharing posts of how beautiful the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law bond is.

Infact, they give out the perfect MIL-DIL goals!

Well, Mallika is quite a livewire on the sets of the show and she keeps playing pranks. Recently, she took to social media to share a post which has her singing and she mentioned that with this, she has become a certified bathroom singer!

Take a look:

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a show about how when her sister, Vasudha, suddenly dies, Preesha takes it upon herself to raise her sibling's son, Saransh, amidst the challenges of being a parent. The television series produced by Ekta Kapoor for Star Plus. It premiered on 19 December 2019, and is a spin-off of the series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qaz.

