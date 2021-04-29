Checkout the SRK moments of Mohisn Khan and Shivangi Joshi!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The lead character of the show Kartik and Naira have been much loved and the fans could not have enough of their chemistry until Naira passed away making way for Sirat in the house. The show has been a powerhouse of entertainment and it not only presents a drama but also imparts messages on how to live a family life among other societal messages.

The love and family values in Rajan Shahi's, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has held the audience's attention for over 11 years now. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have not only made a lot of memories in this show but have created many moments with the ‘SRK’ pose!

In the episodes ahead, Kartik and Sirat shared an unsaid bond. Though they have still not fallen in love with each other, their love for their families make them similar, and they can go to any extent to keep them happy. In fact, it's because of their families, and especially Kartik and Naira's kids Kairav and Akshara that they decided to tie the knot.

The Goenkas are off to a resort for Kartik and Sirat's engagement. And the day is finally here when both of them will leave their pasts behind and start a new journey together.