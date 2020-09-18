Checkout what is Shashank Vyas, Pooja Banerjee, Pankhuri Awasthy and Meera Deosthale’s COMFORT FOOD!

MUMBAI: Comfort food is food that provides a nostalgic or sentimental value to someone, and may be characterized by its high caloric nature, high carbohydrate level, or simple preparation.

While actors are usually on a strict diet and avoid eating all the pleasurable fatty foods, there comes a time when they feel a little lazy, a little blue and eat something which they really crave for. It can be something sweet, something easy to cook or order from a restaurant.

Today we list down the comfort food of your favourite television actors!

Shashank Vyas

For Shashank, looks like the healthiest food is his comfort food! His comfort food is a veg salad made in olive oil with lots of cucumber, tomatoes and tofu

Pooja Banerjee

Being a true blue Bengali, home cooked fish and rice or chapattis is her comfort food

Meera Deothale

The one thing which is everyone’s favourite comfort food is masala noodles and that is the same for Meera

Pankhuri Awasthy

Chocolates are meant to be an instant mood lifter and a stress buster. Pankhuri’s comfort food is chocolates

What is your comfort food? Let us know in the comments below!