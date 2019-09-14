Chef Salman Khan gives a ‘Tedha tadka’ to the new Bigg Boss season

Bigg Boss, a show that increases the appetite for gossip and makes dinner table conversations even spicier, is set to return. To heighten the excitement, the unprecedented host of the show, Salman Khan shot a promo, that will build a lot of anticipation and tickle your entertainment taste buds.

Serving a platter of surprises, excitement, and drama, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will be packed with elements of spice and unpredictability. Dressed in a chef’s jacket in the promo, Salman was seen cooking Khichdi and Raita showcasing how in the new season will leave the contestants baffled with its unending twists. With the anticipation of a major twist approaching, the inmates will have to up their game from the word go.

With drama being whipped up at every step of the season, the viewers can look forward to a lot of fun and excitement.