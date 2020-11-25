Chef Vikas Khanna reacts to KBC 12 host Amitabh Bachchan taking up a question related to his 'Feed India' campaign on the show, Read for deets!

MUMBAI: Apart from his presence on the big screen, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also enjoys a massive fan following amongst the viewers of television shows courtesy, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The quiz-based reality show, which is currently in its 12th season, is hosted by Big B and that is one of the primary reasons why viewers just can't get enough of it.

The pattern of the show is such that questions are asked revolving around many different spaces - politics, cinema, world, and general awareness to name a few. Tonight's episode featured a question pertaining to one of chef Vikas Khanna's initiatives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contestant Ocean Johri was on the hot seat. The question asked by Big B was about the chef who started the 'Feed India' Campaign, which the contestant was able to answer correctly.

The question asked was; "Which chef started the Feed India campaign which provided rations to the needy across at least 125 cities in India amidst the COVID-19 crisis?", with the options of Manjunath Mural, Sriram Ayiur, Vikas Khanna and Atul Kochhar being provided.

The answer to the same was option C, i.e. Vikas Khanna.

While Khanna's fans must have been elated looking at the question, the chef, too, couldn't help but share a sweet reaction on social media. Taking to social media during the episode, Khanna shared a screenshot of the question and asked his followers, "Any guesses?", adding a thinking emoticon to complete his tweet.

It was the Rs 50 lakh question that made Ocean quit the show. The question was about the largest living organism on earth.

Credit: Times Now