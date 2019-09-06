Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia turn judges for MasterChef Season 6

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exciting news from the upcoming season of Star Plus’ cooking reality show MasterChef India.



The most loved culinary show will soon return with yet another interesting and entertaining season. We mentioned that the show it set to hit the TV screens from 30th November at 9.30 PM.



TellyChakkar has learned that the popular chefs who will be judging the 6th season are Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia. Vikas has judged the previous seasons, and Ranveer judged the last season. This will be the first time Vineet is turning judge for the show.



Our sources also inform us that apparently, this time the theme of the show is sassy. Along with great cooking skills, the contestants also need to have a great personality.



The show will feature Bollywood actors promoting their films, and viewers can look forward to their favourite Star Plus actors gracing the show.



There are reports that Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty has been finalized as the face of MasterChef India Season 6.



It looks like MasterChef India Season 6 is all set to serve a delicious platter of cooking and entertainment.