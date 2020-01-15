News

Cheshta Mehta's character becomes negative in Tenali Rama

15 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Sab TV's Tenali Rama is loved by the audiences for its interesting story and talented performances.

New characters and cameos are a common occurrence in the show these days, and on that note, Cheshta Mehta, who has been in several shows earlier like Rumm Pumm Po and Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai, will now be seen in a negative role.

The actress plays Charulataa, a shape-shifting woman, who can take any shape, including merging herself with any object. In a quote for Bombay Times, Mehta said, 'I was apprehensive about turning negative, but then I realised that it would allow me to explore a shade I haven't attempted before. Also, such a character has a lot of variations. Besides, it allows me to break away from my cute image on TV. I have always been cute-zoned.'

Good luck, Cheshta!

