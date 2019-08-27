Chetan Hansraj bags Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan

MUMBAI: Talented thespian Chetan Hansraj has done some great work over a period of time in the TV industry and has proved his versatility.



Chetan will soon be seen in Saif Ali Khan starrer film Laal Kaptaan. The actor will be seen playing a villain in the movie.



The film is written and directed by Navdeep Singh. Saif plays a Naga Sadhu, one half of two warring brothers, in the film that is being touted as a revenge drama. The film also stars Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij.



The first look of Saif Ali Khan's character from film as Naga Sadhu has been revealed, and it is scheduled for release on 11th October.



Chetan confirmed being a part of the film.



(Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/chetan-hansraj-roped-zee-tv-s-upcoming-show-haiwaan-190826)