Chetan Hansraj roped in for Zee TV’s upcoming show Haiwaan

MUMBAI: Zee TV to soon launch the sci-fi thriller titled Haiwaan. The project is produced under Balaji Telefilms and actors Param Singh and Ridhima Pandit have been locked to play the leads while Ankit Mohan will play antagonist.



Haiwaan is based on a human who will be having supernatural powers which would later turn him into a monster (played by Ankit) while his friend (Param) will try all the means to save the city and his friend from being monster forever.



The latest news that reached to TellyChakkar’s desk is that actor Chetan Hansraj, who is well-known name in TV industry and still recalled for his shows like Jodha Akbar, Naagin 3, Chandra Nandni amongst others, has been roped in for the show to play a cameo.



According to our sources, Chetan will depict the character of a beast hunter.



The show will also feature actresses namely Manini Mishra, Heli Daruwala and Sulagna Panigrahi, in pivotal roles and Dalljiet Kaur will be playing a cameo (as reported by us).



TellyChakkar also broke the news about Haiwaan will be air biweekly show and would go on-air from 31st August at 7pm.