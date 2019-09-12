Chetanya Adib to join the cast of THIS show

MUMBAI: Chetanya Adib is a well-known television actor. The actor, who is also a dubbing artist, is best known for playing Kunjan Pratap Singh in Saat Phere on Zee TV. He is also known for playing Khajaan Singh in Balika Vadhu on Colors TV. Now, the actor has bagged his new project.



According to the media reports, he is all set to join the cast of &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna. He will play a crucial role in the series.



Speaking about the ongoing track, the show is seen taking a five years leap and Ssudeep Sahir has bagged the role of grown-up Krishna. The show is a mythological series which revolves around Lord Krishna.