News

Chetanya Adib to join the cast of THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 03:00 PM

MUMBAI: Chetanya Adib is a well-known television actor. The actor, who is also a dubbing artist, is best known for playing Kunjan Pratap Singh in Saat Phere on Zee TV. He is also known for playing Khajaan Singh in Balika Vadhu on Colors TV. Now, the actor has bagged his new project. 

According to the media reports, he is all set to join the cast of &TV’s Paramavatar Shri Krishna. He will play a crucial role in the series. 

Speaking about the ongoing track, the show is seen taking a five years leap and Ssudeep Sahir has bagged the role of grown-up Krishna. The show is a mythological series which revolves around Lord Krishna. 

Tags > Chetanya Adib, Balika Vadhu, Colors tv, Khajaan Singh, Lord Krishna, Zee TV, Kunjan Pratap Singh, Saat Phere,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dream Girl cast at Dance India Dance set

Dream Girl cast at Dance India Dance set
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan

past seven days