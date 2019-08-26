Chetna Pande and Rohan Mehra join Ace of Space 2

MUMBAI: MTV Ace Of Space is a captive reality television series created by Vikas Gupta. The first season saw Divya Agarwal become the winner. Now, season 2, which is also hosted by Vikas Gupta, is on air. The two new contestants who have been locked up inside the house of Ace of Space 2 to spruce up the drama are actors Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande.

The duo has joined Deepak Thakur, Krissann Barretto, Prakruti Mishra, Lucinda Nicholas, Shruti Sinha and many others, on the reality show.

Rohan is known for the soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and also participated in the 11th season of Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Chetna participated in the first season of Ace of Space and also featured opposite Varun Sharma in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale.