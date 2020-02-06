Chhapaak fame Geeta Agarwal in Arvind Babbal’s next on Zee TV?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news that Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has apparently bagged acclaimed producer Arvind Babbal’s new show for Zee TV (Read Here: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi paired opposite Neha Marda in Arvind Babbal’s next? )

It is a family drama and will most likely star Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda as the female protagonist.

We also mentioned that actor Yash Sinha will also most likely be part of the daily.

Now, the latest we hear that actress Geeta Agarwal who recently seen in Chhapaak and also been part of film Raid and TV show Kaala Teeka, has been roped in for the show to play a pivotal part.

We could not get through actress for a comment.

There are reports suggesting that the show will also star TV actress Priyamvada Kant.

TellyChakkar will update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!