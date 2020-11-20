Chhath Puja Ki Hardik Shubkamnayein!

MUMBAI: Celebrated six days after Diwali on sukhla paksha sasthi of the Kartik month, Chhath puja is dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, who is known to be the sister of Lord Surya.

The festival is observed with great devotion and faith in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. &TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’s, Santoshi (Ratan Raajputh) and Santoshi Maa (Gracy Singh) share the significance and practice of the festival and wish everyone a very joyous Chhath puja. Gracy Singh shares the relevance of the day by saying, “Chhath Puja dates to the ancient mythology days and has a mention in the Vedas. Both Ramayana and Mahabharata mention that Sita-Ram and Karna had observed Chhath puja. Since the fast is not gender-specific, even men in the house do the Chhath puja.

Elaborate prasad menu is prepared, special care is taken that food items do not have onion and garlic in it. The evening concludes with folk songs sung by people in groups in praise of the Sun God and Chhath maiya.”

Speaking about the rituals carried out, Ratan Raajputh shares, “Men and women observing the Chhath puja vrat follow the rituals by taking holy baths in the river, fasting, and offering Prasad and arghya to the sun during sunrise and sunset.

On the first day of the fast people rise early, take a bath, get dressed in traditional attire and take Sankalpa to observe the vrat with utmost devotion and sincerity. The fast includes not consuming water for 36-hours and preparing Satvik food and sweets for their family members. Iss Chhath Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein Aap Sab Ko.”

