Chhavi Hussein's day out with her husband and kids are pure family goals

MUMBAI: Chhavi Hussein is a well-known face of the Telly world, who has starred in many popular TV shows. The actress is now a yummy mommy of two kids, a baby girl and a baby boy, whom she delivered just a few months back.

Chhavi had started major trends as she was extremely active during her pregnancy days and maintained a regular routine. Along with that she also starred in her and her husband Mohit Hussein's home production series, Shitty Ideas Trending.

The actress has always maintained a good balance between her work and family. Chhavi has also shared several glimpses of having fun with her kids and spending quality time with them amid her busy schedule.

And now, Chhavi's recent post is truly inspirational and a great message for all the mommies. The actress shared a few pictures wherein she is enjoying quality time with her husband and kids. Chhavi also mentioned in the caption that she had taken a day off from her work and had spent all the time with her family.

Take a look at Chhavi's post:

Chhavi, who delivered a baby boy Arham a few months ago, had shared several incidents and moments during her pregnancy period. She also shared her birth story.

What do you think about this beautiful family? Tell us in the comment section below.