Chhavi Pandey to be seen in a bold and fierce avatar

MUMBAI: Not many actors get a chance to show their versatility within a single show. But, it is learned that Chhavi Pandey of Dangal TV's Prem Bandhan has now received this opportunity. As per the current storyline, Chhavi’s character - Janki is no more. The show has also taken a leap introducing her in a bold new avatar. Janki was seen as a typical bahu, sweet, simple, humble and sanskaari. In her new avatar as Jaya, Chhavi will be seen as a business tycoon - strong, bold, and ambitious who is ready to take over the industry and destroy the Shashtri family.

Talking about her new fierce look wherein Chhavi is seen in some very fashionable sarees she says, “I am honestly loving my new look. It is a refreshing change from the Bahu avatar I was in all this while. The personality of my new character Jaya is very strong and the look perfectly conveys that. I'm getting to wear really pretty sarees and some beautiful jewellery. It's like a long break from the regular crying and I am very excited to see how the audience likes my new look and the major twists in the story.”

She also adds, "I feel the way a character dress portrays its traits and the look of a character helps tell the story to the audience. It also helps actors get into the skin of a particular character. I believe the outfits I wear should look completely normal and natural as the more natural I look in the costume, the easier it will be for me to sink into my character."

With Chhavi’s transformation from Janki to Jaya, let’s wait and watch what Prem Bandhan has in store for its audience.