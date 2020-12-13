Chhavi Pandey on playing the character of Janki Srivastav in Dangal TV’s new show Prem Bandhan

MUMBAI: Tell us about the show.

Prem Bandhan is an intriguing story of righteous and ethical girl Janki Srivastav, who shoulders the sole responsibility of her family. She is at a crossroad when she agrees to marry Harsh Shashtri, who has a mysterious past. The title of the show is ‘Prem Bandhan’. The viewers will get to watch something different as this show has a different concept. It is a different love story and it’s not a regular love story where the hero, heroine meet and fall in love.

Please tell about your role in the show.

My character’s name is Janki. She is a very simple and loving girl yet strong and independent. She belongs to a middle-class family and has a lot of responsibilities of her family but never cribs about it. She can do anything to make her family happy. In spite of her background, she has worked hard to get a job in one of the biggest mobile companies of the country. Her character I feel will be very relatable to the girls in these small towns.

How was it to associate with Ekta Kapoor ma’am?

Every actor dream to be a part of a Balaji Telefilms production. And I did too. It’s been almost 8 years since I have been in this industry and this is the first time, I am getting an opportunity to work with Ekta ma’am and also with Dangal TV. I was initially very nervous to meet her but she is a very sweet person. I am grateful that Ekta ma’am and Dangal TV have given me an opportunity to be a part of such a beautiful show.

The show is set in Darbhanga. Tell us how you are feeling about it?

I won’t lie but one of the reasons I was excited to be a part of Prem Bandhan was that it was based in Bihar. The setting, dialogues, costumes, everything just feels like home. When I moved to Bombay, I used to address myself as ‘Hum’ and not ‘Mein’. But it was a very alien concept for the Mumbaikars. But this show allows me to get back to my roots and call myself Hum. And I am loving it.

Any message for your fans.

I would urge my fans to always wear a mask and also watch our show Prem Bandhan on Dangal TV. I assure you once you start watching, you’ll love it and only want more from it. And I thank them for all the constant love and support they have given me.

Prem Bandhan features Manit Joura and Chhavi Pandey in lead roles airs every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm only on Dangal TV.

