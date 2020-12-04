Chhavi Pandey practices music on the sets of Prem Bandhan

MUMBAI: All of us have a hidden talent or passion that we can never let go. While most of us might think, acting is everything for an actor, we may be wrong. Chhavi Pandey, who is currently leading Dangal TV’s Prem Bandhan came into the entertainment industry as a performer in a reality show and then later went on to do what she does today. While she loves portraying various characters on screen, singing will always be Chhavi’s first love.

Expressing her love for music, Chhavi says, “Acting is, yes, my passion but I can never let go off singing. It is something I always practice irrespective of if I am pursuing it professionally or not. Even today, whenever I get a break from shoot and I am in my vanity, I play some music and rehearse. That’s how I keep my love for music alive. Also, low-key hoping that someone notices and gives me a singing opportunity too. (laughs) Well, I believe one should not stop doing something they love whether or not they are going about it professionally.”

We are in awe of how Chhavi is managing to balance both her career and passion so well.

Catch Chhavi Pandey in her all new show Prem Bandhan only on Dangal TV. It is a story about an independent girl who has the responsibility of her family on her shoulders and how she meets a cross road and ends up marrying a businessman with a mysterious past. The show promises a unique story line and a narrative that will keep the audience on their edge of their seats.