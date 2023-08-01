Chhavi sets the record straight on breast cancer after insensitive comment

Actress Chhavi Mittal, who in April last year had declared that she is cancer-free after a six-hour-long surgery, has been vocal about her journey as she keeps inspiring people with her posts and pictures on social media.
MUMBAI :   Actress Chhavi Mittal, who in April last year had declared that she is cancer-free after a six-hour-long surgery, has been vocal about her journey as she keeps inspiring people with her posts and pictures on social media.

However, she recently wrote a long post on her Instagram handle while replying to an insensitive comment by a social media user on one of her posts.

Chhavi posted some pictures and reels from a beach which drew an insensitive comment.

"Breast cancer ke liye breast katna padta hai kya (Does one need to cut off the breasts for breast cancer)," a user posted.

The actress took a screenshot of it and replied sternly in a long post that read, "Yes. This insensitivity still happens. I recently posted some vacation pics/reels from a beach and this comment got my attention. My breasts are being discussed here like a commodity.

"May I begin by saying that I am a breast cancer survivor and have fought very hard to keep this organ alive and well. While I completely understand the curiosity around the issue, a Lil sensitivity wouldn't hurt don't u think?

"This person has gone to the extent of saying 'celebs are used to such comments'. Well, celebs are humans too. They have emotions like normal humans. They get cancer like normal humans. They survive or succumb like normal humans. So no. NOBODY is 'used to' such insensitive remarks about the biggest fight for survival that one fights which has physical as well as emotional repercussions lasting a lifetime."

Chhavi added: "But to help women understand how a BC surgery goes... there's a lumpectomy (I had it) where they just remove the lump (not the whole breast). There's mastectomy, where the whole breast is taken out due to the spread of cancer. This happens in advanced stages. (May I also put in a gentle reminder here to get yourself checked timely to avoid this)."

"And there's reconstruction. I had a reconstruction surgery too to make the breasts look the way they were earlier. This was done by cutting a piece of my latissimus dorsi muscle and creating a mini flap. Silicones may be opted for in case of a mastectomy. And no, I did not need silicones," she asserted.

The actress continued: "I'd like to reiterate that surviving cancer has been a life-changing experience for me. This is a new life that I'm living and it's not the same as the previous one. It's been seven months and I still have emotional days where I cry about the discomfort that I am subjected to on a daily basis for no fault of mine.

"But I get by because it's an honour to own a body that has survived all this and continues to be beautiful day in and day out. Here's to ALL CANCER SURVIVORS! #breastcancersurvivor"

She concluded by expressing her gratitude to all those who supported her, saying: "Also, a BIG THANKS to the people who stood up for me against such comments. I can't tell you how much I appreciate it. Love and peace."

Source : Ians 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/08/2023 - 21:00

