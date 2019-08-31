Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput super nervous to dance with Raveena Tandon

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput, who next will be seen in Chhichhore, recently visited the sets of the popular couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9. On the show, the actor got the spectacular opportunity to shake a leg with Raveena Tandon. To everyone’s amusement Sushant who has shown his dancing prowess in movies got nervous as Raveena stepped on the stage to dance with him on Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.



Sushant on the stage confessed nervously, “I am super nervous to dance with Raveena ma’am. She’s a legend and I hope I can match her grace on the stage!” Both of them put up a spectacular performance for the audiences where the entire star-cast of Chhichhore too joined in and Sushant started swaying to the beats of the song which made Raveena say, “I don’t know which steps is Sushant following right now! Looks like he is dancing to another tune completely!” It was a hilarious moment on the stage as the actors and judges laughed and danced together merrily.



Check out below: