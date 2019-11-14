News

Choti Sardarni hits a TON!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 10:51 AM

MUMBAI: Colors' Choti Sardarni (Cockcrow Productions and Shaika Films) has proved to be a surprise package.

The show is doing wonders on the TRP charts, and it seems like there's no looking back for it.

The show has impressed the audience to another level. Even without any known names in the cast list, it has managed to become the top-rated show on the TRP charts. This only goes to prove that content is indeed king.

The cast includes Avinesh Rekhi, Nimrat Kaur Alhuwalia, Kevina Tak, and Anita Raj in pivotal roles. The audience loves Meher, Sarabjeet, and Param's trio.

The show has completed 100 episodes, and the cutie pie of the show, P for Param, has shared an adorable message thanking the audience. Have a look at the video.


We hope the show continues to do well.

Here's wishing team Choti Sardarni heartiest congratulations.

past seven days