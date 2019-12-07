Chhoti Sardarni: Meher asks Sarabjit if she can stay with him along with her son Param! Will Sarabjit agree to it?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Choti Sardaarni is one of the popular shows of the small screen which has been interesting the viewers with various twists and turns in the story. The show has witnessed lots of highs and lows in the lives of Sarabjit and Meher which has left the viewers happy and heart-broken several times.



And now, in the upcoming episodes, the viewers will be surprised to see how things turn out for Meher and Sarab. Meher asks Sarabjit if she can stay with him forever with her son Param. However, she will only be Param's mother and not Sarab's wife.



Sarab is shell shocked to hear this and recollects all the past moments when he got married to Meher and how she told the shocking truth of her life to Sarab by telling her that she is pregnant with her lover's child.



Sarabjit is left speechless and couldn't say anything and tears roll out from his eyes.



Will Sarabjit agree to Meher? Will he let Meher and Param stay with him? WIll love ever blossom between him and Meher? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.