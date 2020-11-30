Chhoti Sardarnni: Meher and Sarabjit celebrate the Gurupurab with family

MUMBAI: Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni has always given us a reason to binge-watch the show. We all know the show's story is about a beautiful Punjabi family The Gills.

The viewers have seen a fine essence of how the makers of the show have incorporated the Punjabi culture in the show.

From their culture to their dressing style to language, everything is right on point.

And now, as we celebrate the special occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the makers will also show how the Gill family celebrate this auspicious occasion.

The viewers will see how Meher, Sarabjit and Param celebrate this special day with the entire family.

From taking blessings of Guru Nanak ji to serving food to the devotees at the langar, Meher and Sarabjit did it all.

Take a look:

The upcoming episode will be quite delighting for all the avid viewers of Chhoti Sardarrni.

