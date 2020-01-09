News

Chhoti Sardarrni: Avinesh Rekhi twinning in with onscreen son Kevina Tak is too cute for words

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
09 Jan 2020 08:56 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show, Chhoti Sardarrni, started airing just a few months ago and it has managed to win hearts of the viewers. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi's onscreen jodi of Meher and Sarabjit have become quite favourite among the viewers. 

Yesterday, we gave you a sneak peek into Nimrit's latest look from the Lohri celebrations. Nimrit looked every bit beautiful in a bright yellow salwaar kameez with heavy jewellery. 

And now, there's more surprise for you all. Onscreen father-son jodi of Avinesh and Kevina Tak are giving us major goals. The duo is seen twinning in beautiful traditional attires and is looking amazing.

Child artist Kevina shared a cute boomerang video on her Instagram account and we can't get over their cuteness. Take a look at Kevina's post.
 
View this post on Instagram

Same look @avisthename @colorstv

A post shared by kevina tak (param) (@kevina_tak) on

 
 
The ongoing plot of Lohri celebrations is simply beautiful and viewers are enjoying the same. 

On the work front, Avinesh Rekhi has been a part of many shows like Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Chhal - Sheh Aur Maat, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Maharana Pratap, among others. Meanwhile, not many are aware that Kevina, who plays the role of Param, is a girl and not a boy. She has also starred in Salman Khan's movie Bharat. 
Tags > Avinesh Rekhi, Chhoti Sardarrni, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Chhal - Sheh Aur Maat, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Maharana Pratap, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Ranveer Singh, Rekha and others attend Chhapaak...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days