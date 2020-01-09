Chhoti Sardarrni: Avinesh Rekhi twinning in with onscreen son Kevina Tak is too cute for words

MUMBAI: Colors' show, Chhoti Sardarrni, started airing just a few months ago and it has managed to win hearts of the viewers. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi's onscreen jodi of Meher and Sarabjit have become quite favourite among the viewers.



Yesterday, we gave you a sneak peek into Nimrit's latest look from the Lohri celebrations. Nimrit looked every bit beautiful in a bright yellow salwaar kameez with heavy jewellery.



And now, there's more surprise for you all. Onscreen father-son jodi of Avinesh and Kevina Tak are giving us major goals. The duo is seen twinning in beautiful traditional attires and is looking amazing.

Child artist Kevina shared a cute boomerang video on her Instagram account and we can't get over their cuteness. Take a look at Kevina's post.

The ongoing plot of Lohri celebrations is simply beautiful and viewers are enjoying the same.



On the work front, Avinesh Rekhi has been a part of many shows like Tu Suraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Chhal - Sheh Aur Maat, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Maharana Pratap, among others. Meanwhile, not many are aware that Kevina, who plays the role of Param, is a girl and not a boy. She has also starred in Salman Khan's movie Bharat.