Chhoti Sardarrni: Kulwant Kaur Dhillon sings 'Chanda Hai Tu' for Param in this cute video

MUMBAI: Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni has been impressing the viewers ever since its first episode. The show's story took various twists and turns leaving the viewers intrigued. Also, Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's subtle romance has been well-received by the audiences.

Apart from the amazing storyline and wonderful jodi of Meher and Sarabjit, there's one more reason behind the show's popularity and it's child artist Kevina Tak who plays the role of Param.

Param is the major highlight of the serial and everyone loves how he lights up the screen with his presence. While we have always seen many BTS pictures and videos where the show's star cast showers all the love to this cutie.

And now, in the latest video shared by Kevina, we can see how Anita Raj who plays the role of Kulwant Kaur Dhillion is pampering Param and how!

We can see how Param AKA Kevina is sitting on Anita's lap while she sings 'Chanda Hai um, Mera Suraj Hai Tu' for her. Kavina is enjoying every bit of the pampering and calmly listens to her.

Take a look at the video:

Isn't it just too cute?

What do you think about Param and Kulwant's sweet video? Tell us in the comments.