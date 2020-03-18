Chhoti Sardarrni: Param reveals something shocking to Sarabjit

MUMBAI: Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni is always high on drama. The upcoming episodes of the show will witness lots of interesting twists and turn in the story leaving the viewers at the edge of the seat.

We have seen how Meher wants Rana and Ginni to get married and the Sandhus will do anything to stop this wedding. A lot of drama is happening in all this.

And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see how Sarabjit gets shocked when Param says that he replied to a text from Meher's cell phone with two smiles. It was Minnie who texted Meher.

Amid all this confusion, Sarabjit blamed Meher for all the happenings but now he has realized his mistake after Param's confession.

The viewers will also see how Meher is set to expose Perry but gets caught. Meher tries to run from there after Perry's goons run behind Meher. Perry is not aware that it is Meher until he takes off her mask. He gets shocked. She seeks Sarabjit's help.

Will Sarabjit be able to help Meher? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.