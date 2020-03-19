News

Chhoti Sardarrni: Sarabjit apologises to Meher for misunderstanding her

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
19 Mar 2020 02:50 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni is always high on drama. Meher and Sarabjit's life has been full of ups and downs but still, they are together. 

In the previous episode, we saw how Sarabjit comes to know that it was Param who used to respond to Minnie's text from Meher cell phone. 

Meanwhile, Meher tired to expose Perry but he comes to know about it and he sends his men behind Meher. 

Meher gets caught by Perry. She calls Sarabjit where she was hiding. 

And now, Sarabjit and Meher spend some moments together. While dropping Meher to her house, Sarabjit tells her everything and clears all the misunderstandings. 

Sarabjit also apologises to Meher because he misunderstood her. She forgives him and they both exchange sweet smiles. 

A lot more drama is yet to unfold in the upcomin, g episodes of Chhoti Sardarrni. Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments. 

