Chhoti Sardarrni star Avinesh Rekhi's daughter is walking on his footsteps and how; watch video

MUMBAI: Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni has been entertaining the viewers with its amazing plot. The show is being highly appreciated by the audiences.

Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia play the lead roles of Sarabjit and Meher in the show. Fans are loving Sarab and Meher's amazing jodi. Also, Kevina Tak AKA Param is a major highlight of the show and gives us a reason to watch it.

We all know Avinesh is married Raisa since past 10 years and the duo has two beautiful kids, a son and a daughter.

Avinesh has shared many glimpses of his family with us and the latest one will simply make your day.

The actor shared two videos featuring his baby girl Avira. Well, everything about this video is extremely special as the little girl is a complete stunner just like her father.

Take a look at the videos:

Avinesh also revealed the reason behind sharing these videos and its just too cute. The actor revealed how his daughter used to observe him when he used to talk in front of the camera at home. She requested her mother to make her video as she did for her father.

Avira is definitely following her father's footsteps at such a small age. Isn't that amazing?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.