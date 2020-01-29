Chhoti Sardarrni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gives us major vanity van goals

MUMBAI: Colors' show, Chhoti Sardarrni, is one of the most popular drama series of the small screen. The show started airing in July 2019 and is successfully running since then. Chhoti Sardarrni has managed to make a spot in the TRP charts with its interesting storyline which keeps the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's fresh pairing has worked wonders for the show. The duo plays the role of Sarabjit and Meher and fans are loving their subtle romance. Sarabjit and Meher recently came close to each other in the show and their onscreen presence is one of the major highlights of the show.

Nimrit has garnered a huge fan following post the show's success and her Instagram account is a proof. Nimrit keeps sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life and all her posts get a great response from the fans.

And now, Nimrit has given us a sneak peek into her vanity van and we are left speechless. The actress shared several pictures on her Instagram account and called her vanity her 'Crib'.

The pictures show how organized Nimrit is with everything kept extremely neat and tidy.

Take a look at the pictures:

Nimrit's vanity is just as beautiful as her and every girl would want to have such an amazing room for herself where she can spend time and get decked up.

What do you think about Nimrit's vanity van? Did you like it? Tell us in the comment section below.