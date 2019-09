MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Colors’ daily Gathbandhan, which stars Shruti Sharma and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles. The show is produced by talented duo Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta.



Gathbandhan is heading for leap of five to six years. TellyChakkar reported about Dhanak (Shruti) and Raghu (Abrar) consummating their marriage and Dhanak delivering a baby boy.



TellyChakkar has now learned that the role of the boy will be played by child artist Ali Ashfak Dhuru, who has featured in various advertisements.





Our sources inform us that Ali is very cute, and viewers will surely enjoy watching him in the serial.The story jump is expected to take place very soon.