Child actor Viraj Kapoor in Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: Viraj Kapoor started his career in 2013 with the Hollywood movie Dreamz. The child actor is well known for his role as 'Krishna' in the mythological drama 'Bhootu'. He also featured in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.



Recently, there have been reports that the fifteen-year-old will now be seen in the upcoming Colors TV show 'Barrister Babu'. The show is said to be about child marriage but it is not the only thing the show focuses on. The drama is about a young girl forced into an early marriage who grows up and becomes a barrister.

Credits: India Forums