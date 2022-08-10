Child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj to headline COLORS' upcoming show 'Suhaagan’

MUMBAI: Family is where life begins, and love never ends. However, not everyone is blessed with the boon of LOVE. Shedding light on this harsh reality, COLORS will be soon launching a new show 'Suhaagan' presenting a heart-touching story of Bindiya, who embodies the power of positivity and resilience in the face of adversity. Bindiya along with her sister Payal, who are as different as chalk and cheese, are left to fend for themselves against the greed of their scheming relatives. She takes on the role of a caregiver for Payal, ensuring that she is safe and well taken care of, despite the challenges they face. 'Suhaagan' is set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and will feature child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi V Nagraj, who will play the roles of young Bindiya and Payal, respectively. Produced by Rashmi Sharma and conceptualized by Vivek Bahl, the show promises to be an interesting tale of family, love, and deceit that will strike a chord with the audiences.

Set to be seen essaying the role of Bindiya, Aakriti Sharma says, “I feel privileged to be a part of COLORS' 'Suhaagan' which showcases the significance of having a supportive family. I am thrilled to be essaying the character of Bindiya who always maintains a positive outlook towards life. She is a strong and determined individual and I can't wait for the viewers to watch our hard work come to life.”

Ahead of playing Payal’s character, Kurangi V Nagraj says, “Suhaagan offers a beautiful story of two sisters, who are unaware of their family members' greed. I’m excited to portray the character of Payal, a lively girl with dreams of a better life. The show aims to present an engaging story with relatable characters. I am hoping that the viewers embrace me in this role and shower love on the upcoming show."

‘Suhaagan’ will air soon, only on COLORS.