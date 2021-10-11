Child artist Asmi Deo to be a part of Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar

MUMBAI: Dangal TV is gearing up with a new show titled Mann Sundar. The show is produced by Suzana Ghai under her banner Panorama Entertainment.

According to the reports, Molkki fame Shivam has bagged the male lead role for the show. He will be paired with ‘Teri Laadli Main’ actress Shruti Anand. Along with Shivam and Shruti, actress Sonia Sharma will also essay a pivotal role in this upcoming show.

We have already reported about Dinesh Agarwal, Manisha Saxena and Mamta Luthra being part of the show (Read here: Manisha Saxena roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar)

Now, we have learnt that child artist Asmi Deo has done various advertisements and Maan Sundar marks her debut on TV.

Mann Sundar is a realistic family drama also starring Akira fame Aparna Ghoshal, Delhi 6 actress Geeta Bisht and Palak Jain in pivotal roles.

Panorama Entertainment has given popular shows like Ikkyawan, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, and Ishq Unplugged among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding the show’s development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

(Also read: Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Dinesh Agarwal joins Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar)