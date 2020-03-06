Child artist Hearty Singh to challenge Rama in SAB TV’s Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s epic drama Tenali Rama is binged watched by many. Every now and then we see a couple of actors joining the cast. Once again a new character is soon going to get introduced in the show.

Child artist Hearty Singh, who has appeared in an advertisement of Surf Excel and has also been part of film Raazi and TV show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, has been roped in for the show.

According to our sources, Hearty will play an intelligent boy who will come to test Rama and Bhaskar’s intelligence. He will put across a condition that if Rama doesn’t manage to crack the quiz he will have

to sacrifice his titled of being called the ‘intelligent man’.

Tenali Rama took 20 years leap in which Rama's son, Bhaskar (Krishna Bharadwaj) has returned from his school to Vijaynagar to find the city in ruins. He then realizes that his family is missing.With the help of

Tathacharya, he finds Gundappa and Sharda (Aasiya Kazi).

The show is produced by Abhimanyu Singh under the banner of Contiloe Entertainment and is directed by T.S. Nagabharana.