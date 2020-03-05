THIS child artist looks replica of Taimur Ali Khan!

MUMBAI: Nawabi couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan has become an internet sensation from the time of his birth. He has a massive fan following which is alike to any other Bollywood star.

There is no doubt that he is the most loved celebrity child in showbiz and the fans simply go awww with his each picture.

But, any idea who is Taimur Ali Khan of TV? Any guesses who that little munchkin winning everyone’s heart with her cuteness and charm.

Well, we are talking about the beautiful girl Kevina Tak, who plays the boy's role name Param in Colors’ popular show Choti Sardarni.

The pretty kid not just evokes innocence but also is a great actor. Apart from her chirpy energy on the show, she also gives the scenes an innocent twist in her own endearing ways.

Kevina’s one of childhood pictures reminds us of little boy Taimur. She share lot of resembles in that particular picture.

Take a look!