Children’s Day quotes from COLORS’ ‘Balika Vadhu’ child artists

MUMBAI: Vansh Sayani who is playing the role of ‘Jigar’ in ‘Balika Vadhu’ says, “Children’s Day has always been a special day for me as it feels really good to be pampered by everyone. Before the lockdown, we were always given a packet of two laddoos or chocolates after our morning prayer in school and then our class teacher would give us a samosa treat as well! Sometimes, we also used to go for picnics to a nearby children’s spot or watch movies in auditoriums in school. On this day, our teachers used to give a dance performance or do a play for us which is my fondest memory. This time, however, I will be celebrating Children’s Day virtually with my teachers and classmates and will try meeting them. We will also try to have fun on the sets of ‘Balika Vadhu’ and I am really excited about that! Wishing everyone a happy Children's Day!”

Shreya Patel who essays the role of ‘Anandi’ in ‘Balika Vadhu’ mentions, “This children's Day I am hoping to spend the day with my parents and co-actors. They pamper me every single day, they take care of me and fulfil all my wishes. I love how they relive their childhood with me as we play many board games, and we all are equally competitive. Mom makes my favourite dishes and Dad ensures getting me my favourite chocolates every year. I also got to know that my Balika Vadhu team is planning something exciting for us so i’m looking forward to that as well. Wishing chacha Nehru a very happy birthday and to everyone else, happy Children’s Day!

Chirag Kukreja who essays the role of ‘Kalpesh’ in ‘Balika Vadhu’ mentions, “I love spending time with my family on this occasion and I get a lot of gifts and sweets as well. We always go out for a family lunch and play my favorite games in the game zone. I am allowed to do everything I love on this one day, which usually involves playing video games and eating lots of chocolates! I can't wait to have lots of fun this Children’s Day. Wishing everyone a happy Children's Day!”

Krish Chauhan who plays the role of ‘Anand’ in ‘Balika Vadhu’ says, “Children’s Day is a very special day for every child and it’s a day kids get extra attention. This year, I will be shooting on this occasion, but I am plan on taking a special homemade lunch for everyone on the set of ‘Balika Vadhu’ so that we can celebrate it together this year! Wishing everyone a very happy Children’s Day!”