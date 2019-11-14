Children's Day: Hum bhi agar bachhe hotey

MUMBAI: Here's what these TV actors would do if they were to become children again!

Vijayendra Kumeria: If I could go back to childhood and do one thing, then definitely it would be a visit to my Nani's house in Punjab with my parents and my brother. I would play video games and terrace cricket with my cousins and eat all my favorite street food like tikki chole, kulcha, gol gappe, malai kulfi, and many other delicacies without any worry of calories and gaining weight. I wish this was possible as those were undoubtedly the best days.

Puneett Chouksey: If I get a chance to go back to my childhood, then I would be a mischievous child because when I was younger, I was not that mischievous like others but I used to play a lot of different games. I was quite a simple and sincere guy.

Vaishali Takkar: If I get a chance to go back to my childhood, I will eat as many pizzas and cakes and sleep as much as possible, because seriously, I eat them like a beggar now and sleep like a night watchman.

Ankit Siwach: If I get a chance to go back to my childhood, one thing I would have to do is to not alter it even by a bit and live it all over again. Childhood is a dream that will never come back. I miss those days.

Rohitashv Gour: Our childhood was spent in Shimla, and we used to stay in Nabha House. It is a beautiful place. The environment was so pure because there was no pollution over there, and we used to play with the snow. If I get a chance to go back to my childhood, then I would like to see the beauty of Nabha House again, because recently, when I visited, the environment and surroundings had totally changed.

Vrushika Mehta: I think I would like to relive the moment when we used to and play outdoor games like kho-kho and lock and key. I think children from today's generation don't play outdoor games, and they are busy watching television and using phones. So all those memories I have of my childhood... I want to relive them.

Sanjay Gagnani: One thing I would like to do if I go back to my childhood is living with my family. Since I’ve been born and brought up in a small town, my parents gave me wings to fly to bigger cities like Pune and Mumbai to pursue my higher studies and dreams. As they say, a family is a blessing. Not everyone is lucky enough to have a family. My family is my strength, and the only thing I wish is to have them in Mumbai with me. But whenever I get an off from shoot for a couple of days, I drive down to my hometown to spend time with my family. I didn’t settle abroad just because I wanted to live around my family. Since I always wanted to become an actor, I had to come to Mumbai and live away from my family, but I make sure that I celebrate every festival with my family by taking an off from shoot.

Ssharad Malhotra: That one thing I would love to do if I go back to my childhood is sleep between my parents, hugging my mother very tight, listen to her endless bedtime stories, and wake up to a hassle-free/stress-free life.

Well, the actors have sure made us nostalgic. What would you do if you were to become a child again?