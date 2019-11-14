On Children's Day, Sonakshi Save spends time in an orphanage

MUMBAI: Child artist Sonakshi Save who has done shows like Muskaan and Laal Ishq will be celebrating Chacha Nehru’s birthday in her school and later on she will be going to an orphanage.

Sonakshi says,”Due to Children’s Day we have various activities which we will be doing along with my classmates and then after that I will be going to an orphanage with my parents.

I have been there once as a part of school trip since then I try to visit them every Children’s Day. Will spend some quality time with them. I like their company. Since I am the only child of my parents I will be spending time with pets at home. They are also like small kids who only want love and company.”