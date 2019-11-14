News

On Children's Day, Sonakshi Save spends time in an orphanage

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 09:16 PM

MUMBAI: Child artist Sonakshi Save who has done shows like Muskaan and Laal Ishq will be celebrating Chacha Nehru’s birthday in her school and later on she will be going to an orphanage.

Sonakshi says,”Due to Children’s Day we have various activities which we will be doing along with my classmates and then after that I will be going to an orphanage with my parents.

I have been there once as a part of school trip since then I try to visit them every Children’s Day. Will spend some quality time with them. I like their company. Since I am the only child of my parents I will be spending time with pets at home. They are also like small kids who only want love and company.”

Tags > Children's Day, Sonakshi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher

past seven days