Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Chance Perdomo passes away at the age 27 in a motorcycle accident

MUMBAI: Chance Perdomo passed away after a motorcycle accident, who is renowned for his leading parts in 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.' His age was 27. His agents said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that no other parties were involved in the incident.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother," a statement from his representatives said.

Perdomo rose to prominence with the role of Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) cousin, in the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina". His character often served as Sabrina's conscience, confidant and accomplice.

The actor most recently starred in the 'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V' on Prime Video. He portrayed the popular Godolkin University student Andre Anderson, who could manipulate things magnetically, in the show. "We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

"Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight," the producers of the series shared in a statement.

In a separate statement, Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which also produces "Gen V", said, "The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

In addition to his small-screen appearances, Perdomo was a recurring cast member in the 'After' movie franchise. His cinematic credits have included 'Midsomer Murders,' 'Hetty Feather,' and 'Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators,' 'Killed by My Debt,' for which he was nominated for a BAFTA.

