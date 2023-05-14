Chinmayee Salvi who plays Sakhi Wagle on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 12:45
Sony SAB

MUMBAI :"For me, working on the sets of Wagle Ki Duniya is like being with my family. While we play mother and daughter, Pariva is more like an older sister to me and our bond goes beyond the confines of the camera. When we started filming the show, we were given a room to share and that was the start of this beautiful relationship. On the show, Vandana and Sakhi are not only your ideal mother-daughter duo but so much more. They are each other's back bones and stand up for each other come rain or storm. This Mother’s Day, my love goes out to both my real and reel life mom. A big thank you to both of them for inspiring me to be my best self and loving me unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day to all the lovely moms out there.”

