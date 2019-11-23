News

Chitra Mulani roped in for an important role in 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Nov 2019 06:43 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum certainly has a lot of twists and turns coming in soon especially pertaining to the wedding drama that has been going on.

Actress Chitra Mulani  will be entering the show soon and she will be seen playing the role of Naren's sister, who will be shown as returning from Jakarta she will have a cameo in the serial but her character will bring in a a lot of twists and turns in the serial.

The ongoing track of the serial is been loved by the audience as finally Sonakshi and Rohit have got married. 

 

