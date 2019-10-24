Choreographers pay tribute to Ahmed Khan as he completes 25 glorious years as a choreographer

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ one of the most popular couple-based dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9 has swayed the hearts of audiences with phenomenal performances showcased by the super talented contestants. With the race to the finale, the competition has got tougher and the celebrity couples are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges with their mindboggling acts. This week, the viewers will be in for a treat as the popular actress Hina Khan will be gracing the stage of Nach Baliye 9 to encourage the contestants and judge them. The viewers will be in for an extra dose of entertainment as the choreographers of the star-studded couples will pay a grand tribute to Ahmed Khan by presenting an energy-packed performance to his chartbuster songs.

Bringing their special tadka to the evening, the show’s choreographers will present a relay of awe-inspiring performances to some of Ahmed Khan’s cult songs including the ‘Parody song’ (Mr. India), ‘Jummein Ki Raat Hai’ (Kick), ‘Dil Cheez Tujhe De Di’ (Airlift), ‘Yayi Re’ (Rangeela), ‘Mundiyan Toh Bach Ke (Baaghi). These stellar performances from his choreographed iconic songs not only amazed the Man of the hour, Ahmed Khan but also impressed judge Raveena Tandon immensely.

Along with the grand tribute for Ahmed Khan on completion of his 25 remarkable years as a choreographer in the entertainment industry, the episode will also feature Ahmed Khan’s family (his wife and his children) visiting the set to surprise him. Awed by the gesture, talented choreographer turned director, Ahmed Khan said,“I am really very grateful to this industry. At the age of 12 years, I started working in this industry and I consider myself a lucky child artist who has received a lot of love from this industry. In this industry, people have few godfathers, but I want to thank 3 people from the industry who has helped to become what I am today. First is my guru, Saroj Khan who has given me my first break at the age of 16 as an assistant. Eventually, I got my second break when Ram Gopal Verma approached to choreograph his movie Rangeela. At the age 21, nobody gives such a huge responsibility but Ram Gopal Verma made me a Choreographer. And Third is my brother Sajid Nadiadwala who made me believe that I have the talent and determination to achieve my dream. I am thankful to each and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey_”.

Moreover, the episode will make way for oodles of entertainment as the viewers will get to witness their favorite Bollywood stars from Lara Dutta to Sonam Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor, Kirti Sanon to Anil Kapoor to John Abraham, sending their wishes and congratulating Ahmed Khan on his completion of 25 years as a choreographer in the industry.

