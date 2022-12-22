Choti Anu's THIS special talent video is grabbing all the attention, check it out

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Pakhi trying to change her ways.

When it comes to the show, surely all the actors are loved for their performances but there’s one actor who is loved more than anyone for her cuteness and that is, Asmi Deo.

Talking about Asmi Deo, she is a child actor and a model. Her most famous role is that of Anu Kapadia in the Star Plus television series Anupamaa. She has even contributed to Nima Denzongpa on Colors TV, and Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV. She has also been in various commercials for many well-known companies.

Currently, Asmi Deo is really entertaining in the show Anupamaa. The audience find her very cute and they love her performance. Asmi doesn’t just spread her cuteness in the show but also on her social media profiles. The audience are always happy to see her in various reels.

This time, Asmi has posted a reel where she can be seen dancing and impressing the viewers with her talent. The viewers are really appreciating her dance. Check out the reel below:

