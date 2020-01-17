Choti Sardarni 16th January 2020 Written Update : Meher to know about params disease

MUMBAI: Sarab thanks Sanjana for helping her. Sanjana supports him and says I can imagine your condition and more meh is lucky to have you in her life, sarab corrects Sanjana that param and I are lucky to have her. sarab asks Sanjana for how much time she will be in the hotel, she answers that until param gets well she will look after the project. Param is reading a book he saw sarab and gives him a tight hug and ask him about his gift. Param is sad because papa didn't bring a gift for him. Meher tells that she will arrange dinner Sarab says I am done. he goes into the bathroom and locks himself Meher ask everything is ok he tells her to sleep.

Sarab gets a call he leaves room Meher sees that. Sanjana informs Sarab that he no one's kidney match with Param. Sarab sits down and starts crying. Meher asks him what is wrong. Sarab dines to tell her.

Kulwant is out with Yuvi. She says why did you stop? He says dadi I don’t understand you sometimes, like maths questions. You don’t speak in the house and now you’re speaking. What is this? Kulwant says speaking in that house didn’t get me anything. Now you see how I make noise in that house with silence. Kulwant picks some plants and says wonderful. Someone else will shout for me.

Sarab is having a dream where he gets up from bed Param ask Papa what happend.

Harlen asks Sarab about reports he says nothing. Sarab tells Harlen that there is donor lets hope he is matched.

Sarab is at the hotel. He calls Sanjana and says where is the donor Seema? She says that she is being stuck in traffic. The donor would come in a while. Seema’s reports say she can be a likely match. She would be able to donate. Sarab says thank God. Seema comes in with her face covered. Sarab says come in, please. Sarab gives her water. Sarab says would you like tea? She says no. Sarab says you have come as an angel for my Sarab. I will do everything for your family. Param is my life, you are donating for him. I never thought this would happen to my Param. I never thought he would have a tumor in his liver. Please if you see my wife, don’t tell her. She is pregnant. I can’t give her stress this big. Bell rings. It’s Sanjana with the real donors. Sarjana says they were waiting in the lobby. This is Seema, the donor. Sarab is shocked he ask her who is that women she tells that she is Meher