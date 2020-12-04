Choti Sardarni: Anita Raaj's son Shivam gets married; the actress posts pictures from the wedding

MUMBAI: Coronavirus has made Weddings and Birthdays a very private affair, many celebrities are opting to celebrate the D-Days with their closed ones. Recently Choti Sardarni actress Anita Raaj's son Shivam has finally tied the knot. The veteran and fit actress shared pictures of her son's wedding on social media. The wedding was an extremely private affair.

Anita Raaj captioned the photos as: "With the powerful blessing of the Universe my Son Shivam got married to my beautiful Renu. God Almighty shower abundance blessings on the couple with all the Happiness, good health, longhealthy life #universe #united #married #happy #vow #gratitude #nammyohorengekyo." Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Anita Raaj's son looked dapper in a white traditional blazer and dhoti while his wife Renu looked gorgeous in a red chiffon bridal saree. Anita, who plays the role of Kulwant Kaur Dhillon in Choti Sardarni, looked elegant in a multicoloured saree. From sharing photos of the wedding rituals and the post-wedding ceremonies, Anita and the newly married couple looked quite ecstatic.

It's the season of weddings and the pandemic hasn't stopped the loved ones from taking their relationship a level higher. Singer and Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan also tied the knot with his childhood friend, Shweta Agarwal. Actress Sana Khan, who quit showbiz also announced her marriage and left everyone surprised. Here's wishing the couple a blissful life ahead!

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/shruti-sharma-reveals-what-drove-her-play-the-character-of-chamcham-namak-ishq-ka-201203

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: TOI