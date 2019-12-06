Choti Sardarni: Avinesh Rekhi motivates himself before shooting intense scene

MUMBAI: Avinesh Rekhi is known for his dashing looks and incredible work in many popular shows. The actor has appeared in shows like Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Chhal, Sheh aur Maat, and Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, among others. The actor has charming looks and a personality that makes everyone drool over him.

Avinesh is currently playing the role of Sarabjit Gill in Colors' show Choti Sardarni and winning hearts with his brilliant performance. The actor is paired opposite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and their jodi is being liked by the viewers. Also, Avinesh's Sardar get-up is suiting him and is loved by his fans.

The actor has shared a BTS video from the sets of his show where he is prepping for an intense scene with his team and his director. The actor is laid on a table in the interrogation room with both his hands tied and the police officials are standing beside him to interrogate him. While the scene seems to be quite intense, Avinesh along with his director and rest of the crew is having some relaxing moments.

Take a look at the post.

Avinesh reveals in the caption that his director is motivating him before they shoot this sequence. Avinesh seems to enjoy every bit of it. And we are also curious to know why the actor has been taken to the interrogation room in the show.

What do you think about it? Tell us in the comments.