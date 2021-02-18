Choti Sardarni fame Tejasvi Khatal's entry to bring a NEW TWIST in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an interesting update from Telly-World. We love to treat our avid readers with the freshest updates from the glitzy world of entertainment.

We have been at the forefront of reporting about various upcoming television serials and web shows. We recently broke the story about Dabangg 3 fame Deep Raj Rana featuring in Vikram Bhatt's web series titled Love J Action for Sony LIV. Read Here: Dabangg 3 fame Deep Raj Rana to feature in Vikram Bhatt's web series titled Love J Action for Sony LIV

Meanwhile, The viewers are enjoying the interesting twists and turn in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Virat and Sai's relationship has been facing a lot of challenges, thanks to Paakhi and Bhavani who leave no chance to bring problems in their lives.

The current track of the show revolves around Sai being adamant in finding out the connection between Pulkit and Devyani Tai.

We recently told you that the story will see a finger-bitting track soon as Devyani will regain her memory in the show and will identify Pulkit as her husband in front of Sai. Sai will be left shocked and she’ll decide to help love birds, Devyani and Pulkit.

Now, we hear that a new entry will change the game in the show.

Actress Tejasvi Khatal will be entering Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein with a major upcoming twist.

Tejasvi will be essaying the character of Madhuri in the show.

Madhuri will be shown as having a strong infatuation towards Pulkit. As Pulkit is already married this is going to cause major troubles for the family.

Tejasvi Khatal is known for her stint in Choti Sardarni and has also made her mark in Marathi television and cinema.

Well, this new twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is worth waiting for!

Are you excited to see Tejsvi's entry in the show?

Hit the comment section and tell us

For more updates from the world of entertainment, keep reading Tellychakkar.com

Also read: BIG TWIST in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein