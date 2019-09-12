Choti Sardarni: Meher refuses to divorce Sarabjit; accepts Param as son

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' show Choti Sardarni will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Meher wants a divorce from Sarabjit.



Sarabjit supports her but asks Meher to fill hatred for her in Param’s heart.



Meher fails to do the same, as Param is attached to her.



Sarabjit gets the divorce papers and asks Meher to sign them.



Meanwhile, Param gets chicken pox. Meher does not wish to divorce Sarabjit and leave Param.



Thus, she tears the divorce papers.



It will be interesting to see how Sarabjit reacts to this.