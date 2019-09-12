News

Choti Sardarni: Meher refuses to divorce Sarabjit; accepts Param as son

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 08:21 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' show Choti Sardarni will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Meher wants a divorce from Sarabjit.

Sarabjit supports her but asks Meher to fill hatred for her in Param’s heart.

Meher fails to do the same, as Param is attached to her.

Sarabjit gets the divorce papers and asks Meher to sign them.

Meanwhile, Param gets chicken pox. Meher does not wish to divorce Sarabjit and leave Param.

Thus, she tears the divorce papers.

It will be interesting to see how Sarabjit reacts to this.

Tags > Choti Sardarni, Avinesh Rekhi, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Anita Raj, Shivendraa Om Saainiyol, Amal Sherawat, Pawan Mahendru, Meher, Manav, Colors tv, Kulwant, Sarabjit, unborn child, relationship, upcoming episode, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang

past seven days