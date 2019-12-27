Choti Sardarni: Sarab and Harleen fight

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Harleen saying to Sarabjeet that she doesn’t matter to him anymore. She cries. Sarab tries to console but Harleen asks him instead of pacifying her answer her question. Sarabjeet says at his house injustice never happened thus he can’t do injustice with Param and Meher’s child. Meher stands out and overhears their talk

Harleen asks Sarab to either remove the name of Meher’s child from the papers or forget he has any sister. Meher and Sarab try to stop her but Harleen leaves. Kulwant stops Harleen and taunts her that she is fighting because she wants money and property.

Harleen says to Kulwant that the day is not far when her and Meher’s truth will come out in front of Sarab. There, Meher cries. Sarab consoles her. And ask Meher what is wrong if he is thinking about the future of his both the child after anything happens to him. He asks Meher to relax.

Meher is in the kitchen. She says to the cook ask Harleen what to cook in the dinner. Harleen brings her out and says either leave my brother or abort this child. Do you remember the promise you made to me? You have cracked my relation with my brother. Meher says I can never do that. Harleen says it was my mistake that I trusted you. Not anymore. You don’t have to do this drama for our wealth. Take all this, she shoves jewelry and money on her. She says what else do you and your mother want to leave us? Let us live. Take all this but get out of our lives.

Meher says only this? Harleen is shocked. Harleen says see this is your worth. Meher says you forgot one thing, there is a locker like this in my room too and you gave me the keys. If I wanted wealth, I would have taken it. I have lost your trust and this responsibility. Until I win your trust back, I can’t take this responsibility. She returns her the keys. Harleen says I won’t give you another chance. I am not an idiot. Leave our lives. Get out.

Meher says according to your condition I still have 7 days. Till then I am going anywhere. If I had to, I would have left the first day. But I didn’t go because I won’t let this family break. If I fail, this would be my greatest failure. Harleen says then prepare for your failure.