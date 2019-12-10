Choti Sardarni : Sarab gives is name to Meher’s child

MUMBAI: Meher ask whet we are going , rovi say to find the answer and he calls his boss , and say i m stuck they will find me , ge says if i get arrested then he will takes every one's names , boss says dont worryhe will close their eyes nothing will happen and she mark circle on param's face .





Sarab and Meher come outside a hospital. Meher says why are we here? He says to get your check-up done. Meher says I am fine. He says we have to keep a check on the baby. The nurse asks Meher what’s your name? She says Meher Kaur Billo. She says and father’s name? Meher is silent. Sarab says Sarabjeet Singh Gill. Meher is shocked. They see a father with his sons. Sarab smiles.



Sarab saysa child needs both parents together. I couldn’t give Param the mother’s love he deserved. This child needs a father’s name and love. I will give him that. Meher smiles. Sarab says he will live in my house as my child. Your child will come to this world with the father’s name as Sarabjeet Singh Gill. Meher smiles in tears. He says let’s go for a test.



Meher goes into the sonography room. Sarab goes with her. Jolly calls someone and says what? Dolly says what happened? Jolly says the goons are killed before they were going for the tests. Dolly says what? He says yes, now this case will be given to the CBI.



Meher trips. Sarab says carefully. Meher says why are you being more nervous than me? Relax. The nurse gives them a glass of water. Sarab drinks and gives half to Meher. The doctor says to drink it, madam. It will increase love between you both. Meher’s sonography starts. Sarab and Meher look at the child together. Sarab says this is what OParam looked like as well. The nurse says you both have to take care of this child together. The doctor says you don’t have to give her stress. Your state of mind affects the baby. You two should be happy together for the child to come to the world happily. Sarab says in heart I will fight. Meher says I will fight as well.



Yuvi says the samosa is so tasty. Jitto says when did we get independence? He tells the date. bitu says Jitto sign these papers. I have filed a case on mummy ji. To get my part from the wealth. Jitto says I won’t let this house be separated. She says are you crazy? I will never sign them. Bitu says so you want to live here like a servant? Yuvi says don’t call my chachi servant. Bitu says shut up or I will slap you. Jitto says don’t be rude to him. Bitu says imagine if she keeps insulting you in front of our kids. Jito says I would want our kids to live with all his family. Yuvi says yes.



The nurse asks Sarab and Meher to wait for the reports. A family has a young child and child of Param’s age. He says you both don’t love me anymore. I don’t want this sister. Meher says we should tell Param about this child. We should prepare him. I don’t want to make him feel that our love has lessened for him. He says you’re right. Meher says when I was born Bitu got insecure. Sarab says how would we tell him? Meher says I know how to tell him.



Rovi comes to Harleen and says I was thinking we should shift to Canada. I will do business there. Khushi comes there. Harleen says where is Param? She says he went out with Sarab and Meher. Harleen says where?



Param feels lonely as no one ready to play with him .everyone is busy playing with their siblings .he aks sarab to play but sarb and meher is busy wherin param demand that he also want sibling